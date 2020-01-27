Expedia (EXPE) Receives a Buy from Barclays

In a report issued on January 24, Deepak Mathivanan from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Expedia (EXPE), with a price target of $137.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $112.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Mathivanan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.9% and a 68.9% success rate. Mathivanan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Activision Blizzard, Mercadolibre, and GrubHub.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Expedia is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $130.41, representing a 14.3% upside. In a report issued on January 9, SunTrust Robinson also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $172.00 price target.

Based on Expedia’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $3.56 billion and net profit of $409 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.56 billion and had a net profit of $17 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 46 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of EXPE in relation to earlier this year.

Expedia Group, Inc. is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Core OTA, trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia.