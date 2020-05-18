Expedia (EXPE) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Citigroup and UBS gave Expedia (NASDAQ: EXPE) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from SunTrust Robinson. Analyst Naved Khan maintained a Buy rating on Expedia today and set a price target of $137.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $66.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Khan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.0% and a 62.7% success rate. Khan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Endurance International, Zillow Group, and CarGurus.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Expedia is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $89.19.

Based on Expedia’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.75 billion and net profit of $76 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.56 billion and had a net profit of $17 million.

Expedia Group, Inc. is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travellers. It operates through the following business segments: Core Online Travel Agency(OTA), Trivago, Vrbo, and Egencia. The Core OTA segment offers full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com. The Trivago segment involves in sending referrals to online travel companies and travel service providers from its hotel metasearch websites. The Vrbo segment operates an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations industry. The Egencia segment manages travel services to corporate customers worldwide. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

