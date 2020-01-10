Expedia (EXPE) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Deutsche Bank and Guggenheim gave Expedia (NASDAQ: EXPE) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from SunTrust Robinson. Analyst Naved Khan maintained a Buy rating on Expedia yesterday and set a price target of $172.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $109.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Khan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.3% and a 68.9% success rate. Khan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Endurance International, TrueCar, and GoDaddy.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Expedia with a $132.33 average price target, representing a 21.3% upside. In a report issued on December 30, Guggenheim also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $135.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $144.00 and a one-year low of $93.53. Currently, Expedia has an average volume of 3.06M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 36 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of EXPE in relation to earlier this year.

Expedia Group, Inc. is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Core OTA, trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia.