Expedia (EXPE) Gets a Hold Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus analyst Logan Thomas maintained a Hold rating on Expedia (EXPE) today and set a price target of $165.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $164.82.

Expedia has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $177.43, which is a 4.3% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Piper Sandler also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $185.00 price target.

Expedia’s market cap is currently $24.22B and has a P/E ratio of -9.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -3.40.

Expedia Group, Inc. is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travellers. It operates through the following business segments: Core Online Travel Agency(OTA), Trivago, Vrbo, and Egencia. The Core OTA segment offers full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com. The Trivago segment involves in sending referrals to online travel companies and travel service providers from its hotel metasearch websites. The Vrbo segment operates an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations industry. The Egencia segment manages travel services to corporate customers worldwide. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.