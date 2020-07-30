Expedia (EXPE) Gets a Buy Rating from SunTrust Robinson

In a report released today, Naved Khan from SunTrust Robinson maintained a Buy rating on Expedia (EXPE), with a price target of $138.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $84.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Khan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.5% and a 66.7% success rate. Khan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Endurance International, Zillow Group, and CarGurus.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Expedia is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $95.18, a 13.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 27, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $127.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $139.88 and a one-year low of $40.76. Currently, Expedia has an average volume of 4.09M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 37 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of EXPE in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Expedia Group, Inc. is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travellers. It operates through the following business segments: Core Online Travel Agency(OTA), Trivago, Vrbo, and Egencia. The Core OTA segment offers full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com. The Trivago segment involves in sending referrals to online travel companies and travel service providers from its hotel metasearch websites. The Vrbo segment operates an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations industry. The Egencia segment manages travel services to corporate customers worldwide. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.