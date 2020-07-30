Exor (EXXRF) Gets a Buy Rating from Kepler Capital

Kepler Capital analyst Marco Baccaglio maintained a Buy rating on Exor (EXXRF) yesterday and set a price target of EUR62.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $57.20.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Exor is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $72.99.

Exor’s market cap is currently $13.25B and has a P/E ratio of 3.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -0.57.

EXOR NV is a holding company, which invests in companies primarily in the reinsurance sector, automotive industry, agricultural equipment, construction equipment, commercial vehicles, and professional football. It operettas through the following segments: Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA), CNH Industrial, Ferrari, PartnerRe, and Juventus. The FCA segment deals with designing, engineering, manufacturing, distributing, and selling vehicles, components, and production systems worldwide. The CNH Industrial segment implements design, manufacturing, distribution, commercial, and financial activities in international markets. The Ferrari segment produces luxury performance sports cars. The PartnerRe segment provides non-life, and life and health reinsurance. The Juventus segment refers to the management of a professional football team. The company was founded on September 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, Netherlands.