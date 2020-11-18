Exlservice Holdings (EXLS) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

In a report released today, Mayank Tandon from Needham maintained a Hold rating on Exlservice Holdings (EXLS). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $82.21, close to its 52-week high of $85.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Tandon is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 21.7% and a 67.8% success rate. Tandon covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Duck Creek Technologies, Inc., SS&C Technologies Holdings, and Bottomline Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Exlservice Holdings with a $82.75 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $85.20 and a one-year low of $40.61. Currently, Exlservice Holdings has an average volume of 169.9K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 69 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock. Earlier this month, Garen Staglin, a Director at EXLS sold 2,500 shares for a total of $199,320.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

ExlService Holdings, Inc. is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance; Healthcare; Travel, Transportation, and Logistics; Finance and Accounting; Analytics; and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies. The Healthcare segment offers services related to care management or population health, payment integrity, revenue optimization, and customer engagement. The Travel, Transportation, and Logistics segment includes business processes in corporate and leisure travel such as reservations, customer service, fulfilment, and finance and accounting. The Finance and Accounting segment comprises of procure-to-pay, order-to-cash, hire-to-retire, record-to-report, regulatory reporting, financial planning and analysis, audit and assurance, treasury, and tax processes. The Analytics segment consists of driving improved business outcomes for customers by generating data-driven insights. The All Other segment involves in banking, financial, utilities, and consulting services. The company was founded by Vikram Talwar and Rohit Kapoor in April 1999 and is headquartered in New York, NY.