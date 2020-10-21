Exlservice Holdings (EXLS) Gets a Hold Rating from Barrington

Barrington analyst Vincent Colicchio maintained a Hold rating on Exlservice Holdings (EXLS) today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $73.76, close to its 52-week high of $79.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Colicchio is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.5% and a 57.8% success rate. Colicchio covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Insight Enterprises, Sykes Enterprises, and HealthStream.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Exlservice Holdings with a $74.67 average price target, which is a 1.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 19, Citigroup also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $78.00 price target.

Based on Exlservice Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $222 million and net profit of $8.43 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $244 million and had a net profit of $12.56 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 75 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of EXLS in relation to earlier this year.

ExlService Holdings, Inc. is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance; Healthcare; Travel, Transportation, and Logistics; Finance and Accounting; Analytics; and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies. The Healthcare segment offers services related to care management or population health, payment integrity, revenue optimization, and customer engagement. The Travel, Transportation, and Logistics segment includes business processes in corporate and leisure travel such as reservations, customer service, fulfilment, and finance and accounting. The Finance and Accounting segment comprises of procure-to-pay, order-to-cash, hire-to-retire, record-to-report, regulatory reporting, financial planning and analysis, audit and assurance, treasury, and tax processes. The Analytics segment consists of driving improved business outcomes for customers by generating data-driven insights. The All Other segment involves in banking, financial, utilities, and consulting services. The company was founded by Vikram Talwar and Rohit Kapoor in April 1999 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

