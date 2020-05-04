Exlservice Holdings (EXLS) Gets a Buy Rating from Barrington

Barrington analyst Vincent Colicchio maintained a Buy rating on Exlservice Holdings (EXLS) today and set a price target of $62.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $61.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Colicchio has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -7.8% and a 37.3% success rate. Colicchio covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Sykes Enterprises, HealthStream, and Virtusa.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Exlservice Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $65.00, implying a 5.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 30, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $78.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Exlservice Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $257 million and net profit of $21.36 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $235 million and had a net profit of $3.86 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

ExlService Holdings, Inc. is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance; Healthcare; Travel, Transportation, and Logistics; Finance and Accounting; Analytics; and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies. The Healthcare segment offers services related to care management or population health, payment integrity, revenue optimization, and customer engagement. The Travel, Transportation, and Logistics segment includes business processes in corporate and leisure travel such as reservations, customer service, fulfilment, and finance and accounting. The Finance and Accounting segment comprises of procure-to-pay, order-to-cash, hire-to-retire, record-to-report, regulatory reporting, financial planning and analysis, audit and assurance, treasury, and tax processes. The Analytics segment consists of driving improved business outcomes for customers by generating data-driven insights. The All Other segment involves in banking, financial, utilities, and consulting services. The company was founded by Vikram Talwar and Rohit Kapoor in April 1999 and is headquartered in New York, NY.