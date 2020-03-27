Exlservice Holdings (EXLS) Gets a Buy Rating from Barrington

In a report released today, Vincent Colicchio from Barrington maintained a Buy rating on Exlservice Holdings (EXLS), with a price target of $62.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $53.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Colicchio has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -12.9% and a 32.4% success rate. Colicchio covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Sykes Enterprises, HealthStream, and Perficient.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Exlservice Holdings with a $69.50 average price target, implying a 53.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 18, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $58.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $79.78 and a one-year low of $40.61. Currently, Exlservice Holdings has an average volume of 214.9K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 80 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of EXLS in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in January 2020, Garen Staglin, a Director at EXLS sold 821 shares for a total of $57,556.

ExlService Holdings, Inc. is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance; Healthcare; Travel, Transportation, and Logistics; Finance and Accounting; Analytics; and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies. The Healthcare segment offers services related to care management or population health, payment integrity, revenue optimization, and customer engagement. The Travel, Transportation, and Logistics segment includes business processes in corporate and leisure travel such as reservations, customer service, fulfilment, and finance and accounting. The Finance and Accounting segment comprises of procure-to-pay, order-to-cash, hire-to-retire, record-to-report, regulatory reporting, financial planning and analysis, audit and assurance, treasury, and tax processes. The Analytics segment consists of driving improved business outcomes for customers by generating data-driven insights. The All Other segment involves in banking, financial, utilities, and consulting services. The company was founded by Vikram Talwar and Rohit Kapoor in April 1999 and is headquartered in New York, NY.