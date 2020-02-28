Exlservice Holdings (EXLS) Gets a Buy Rating from Barrington

In a report released today, Vincent Colicchio from Barrington maintained a Buy rating on Exlservice Holdings (EXLS), with a price target of $87.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $74.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Colicchio is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.3% and a 56.7% success rate. Colicchio covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Sykes Enterprises, HealthStream, and Perficient.

Exlservice Holdings has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $78.50, a 1.6% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Needham also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $86.00 price target.

Based on Exlservice Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $21.36 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $3.86 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 84 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of EXLS in relation to earlier this year. Last month, Garen Staglin, a Director at EXLS sold 821 shares for a total of $57,556.

ExlService Holdings, Inc. is an operations management and analytics company, which engagegs in the provision of business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance; Healthcare; Travel, Transportation, and Logistics; Finance and Accounting; Analytics; and All Other.