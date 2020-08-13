Exicure (XCUR) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju reiterated a Buy rating on Exicure (XCUR) today and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $2.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 30.1% and a 55.1% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Turning Point Therapeutics, and Biospecifics Technologies.

Exicure has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $10.00, representing a 320.2% upside. In a report released today, Chardan Capital also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $5.00 price target.

Based on Exicure’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $9.18 million and net profit of $1.15 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $25K and had a GAAP net loss of $5.29 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 8 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Exicure, Inc. engages in the provision of clinical stage biotechnology company. It offers 3-dimensional, spherical nucleic acid architecture unlocks the potential of nucleic acid therapeutics. The company was founded by Chad A. Mirkin and Colby Shad Thaxton in 2011 and is headquartered in Skokie, IL.