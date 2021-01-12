Exicure (XCUR) Receives a Buy from H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju reiterated a Buy rating on Exicure (XCUR) today and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 26.4% and a 66.9% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Protalix Biotherapeutics, NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, and Oramed Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Exicure is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $7.00.

The company has a one-year high of $3.30 and a one-year low of $0.96. Currently, Exicure has an average volume of 400.5K.

Exicure, Inc. engages in the provision of clinical stage biotechnology company. It offers 3-dimensional, spherical nucleic acid architecture unlocks the potential of nucleic acid therapeutics. The company was founded by Chad A. Mirkin and Colby Shad Thaxton in 2011 and is headquartered in Skokie, IL.