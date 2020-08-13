Exicure (XCUR) Receives a Buy from Chardan Capital

In a report released today, Keay Nakae from Chardan Capital reiterated a Buy rating on Exicure (XCUR), with a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $2.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Nakae is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.5% and a 48.4% success rate. Nakae covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Emergent Biosolutions, and NeuBase Therapeutics.

Exicure has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $10.00.

The company has a one-year high of $3.84 and a one-year low of $0.96. Currently, Exicure has an average volume of 359K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 8 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Exicure, Inc. engages in the provision of clinical stage biotechnology company. It offers 3-dimensional, spherical nucleic acid architecture unlocks the potential of nucleic acid therapeutics. The company was founded by Chad A. Mirkin and Colby Shad Thaxton in 2011 and is headquartered in Skokie, IL.