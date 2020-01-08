Exfo (EXFO) Receives a Hold from CIBC

In a report released yesterday, Todd Coupland from CIBC maintained a Hold rating on Exfo (EXFO), with a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.90, close to its 52-week high of $4.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Coupland is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.1% and a 42.9% success rate. Coupland covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Sierra Wireless, BlackBerry, and Celestica.

Exfo has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $5.25.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Exfo’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending August 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $227K. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $7.47 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

EXFO, Inc. engages in the provision of test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile communications service providers, webscale companies and equipment manufacturers. It offers field network testing, optical benchtop kits, tunable filters, network simulation and load testing, and switch and utility module.