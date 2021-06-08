Exfo (EXFO) Gets a Hold Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity analyst Robert Young maintained a Hold rating on Exfo (EXFO) yesterday and set a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.93, close to its 52-week high of $6.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Young is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 32.9% and a 71.0% success rate. Young covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Quisitive Technology Solutions, Enthusiast Gaming Holdings, and CGI Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Exfo is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $5.38.

The company has a one-year high of $6.15 and a one-year low of $2.55. Currently, Exfo has an average volume of 79.12K.

EXFO, Inc. engages in the provision of test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile communications service providers, webscale companies and equipment manufacturers. It offers field network testing, optical benchtop kits, tunable filters, network simulation and load testing, and switch and utility module. The company was founded by Germain Lamonde on September 18, 1985 and is headquartered in Quebec, Canada.