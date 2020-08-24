Exelon (EXC) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Credit Suisse and Morgan Stanley gave Exelon (NASDAQ: EXC) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Wells Fargo. Analyst Neil Kalton maintained a Buy rating on Exelon yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $36.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Kalton is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.0% and a 59.8% success rate. Kalton covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Public Service Enterprise, Nextera Energy Partners, and Edison International.

Exelon has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $45.50, implying a 24.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 11, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $58.00 price target.

Exelon’s market cap is currently $35.59B and has a P/E ratio of 13.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.37.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina. The Midwest segment operates in the western half of PJM, which includes portions of Illinois, Pennsylvania, Indiana, Ohio, Michigan, Kentucky and Tennessee, and the United States footprint of MISO, excluding MISO’s Southern Region, which covers all or most of North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, the remaining parts of Illinois, Indiana, Michigan and Ohio not covered by PJM, and parts of Montana, Missouri and Kentucky. The New York (NY) segment provides operations within ISO-NY, which covers the state of New York in its entirety. The ERCOT segment includes operations within Electric Reliability Council of Texas, covering most of the state of Texas. The Other Power Regions consists of the operations in New England, South, West, and Canada. The company was founded in February 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

