Exelon (EXC) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After UBS and Credit Suisse gave Exelon (NASDAQ: EXC) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Barclays. Analyst Eric Beaumont maintained a Buy rating on Exelon yesterday and set a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $35.27, close to its 52-week low of $34.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Beaumont is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.2% and a 47.3% success rate. Beaumont covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Brookfield Infrastructure, Public Service Enterprise, and American Electric Power.

Exelon has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $54.20, implying a 44.5% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $61.00 price target.

Based on Exelon’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $8.13 billion and net profit of $773 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $8.98 billion and had a net profit of $152 million.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions.