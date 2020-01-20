Exelon (EXC) Gets a Buy Rating from RBC Capital

In a report issued on January 15, Shelby Tucker from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Exelon (EXC), with a price target of $54.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $47.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Tucker is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.2% and a 74.0% success rate. Tucker covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Public Service Enterprise, American Electric Power, and Nextera Energy Partners.

Exelon has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $51.63.

Exelon’s market cap is currently $46.07B and has a P/E ratio of 19.92. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.44.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. The company operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New England, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions.

