Exelixis (EXEL) Receives a Buy from RBC Capital

In a report issued on January 24, Kennen MacKay from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Exelixis (EXEL), with a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $18.02.

According to TipRanks.com, MacKay is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.3% and a 57.4% success rate. MacKay covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Aimmune Therapeutics, and Akebia Therapeutics.

Exelixis has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $24.78, which is a 25.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 9, William Blair also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock.

Based on Exelixis’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $97.45 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $360 million.

Exelixis, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of Cometriq, Cabometyx, and Cotellic.

