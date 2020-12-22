Exelixis (EXEL) Receives a Buy from Oppenheimer

In a report released today, Jay Olson from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Exelixis (EXEL), with a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $20.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Olson is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.2% and a 45.0% success rate. Olson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Exelixis with a $30.29 average price target, which is a 51.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 17, William Blair also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

The company has a one-year high of $27.80 and a one-year low of $13.67. Currently, Exelixis has an average volume of 2.08M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 136 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock. Earlier this month, Lance Willsey, a Director at EXEL bought 106,142 shares for a total of $617,746.

Exelixis, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of Cometriq, Cabometyx, and Cotellic. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B. Papadopoulos on November 15, 1994 and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.