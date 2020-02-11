Exelixis (EXEL) Receives a Buy from Needham

In a report released today, Chad Messer from Needham maintained a Buy rating on Exelixis (EXEL), with a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $19.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Messer is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.3% and a 48.1% success rate. Messer covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, Aeglea Biotherapeutics, and Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Exelixis with a $25.13 average price target, which is a 27.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 27, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $25.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Exelixis’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $97.45 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $360 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Exelixis, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of Cometriq, Cabometyx, and Cotellic.