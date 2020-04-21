Exelixis (EXEL) Receives a Buy from Barclays

In a report released yesterday, Peter Lawson from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Exelixis (EXEL), with a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $23.58, close to its 52-week high of $24.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Lawson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.9% and a 47.5% success rate. Lawson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Karyopharm Therapeutics, and Iovance Biotherapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Exelixis with a $25.89 average price target, representing a 12.6% upside. In a report released yesterday, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $26.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Exelixis’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $240 million and net profit of $68.74 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $229 million and had a net profit of $360 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 104 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of EXEL in relation to earlier this year. Last month, Gisela Schwab, the Pres, Prod Dev & Med Aff & CMO of EXEL sold 100,000 shares for a total of $1,940,000.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Exelixis, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of Cometriq, Cabometyx, and Cotellic. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B. Papadopoulos on November 15, 1994 and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.