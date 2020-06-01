Exelixis (EXEL) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After RBC Capital and Needham gave Exelixis (NASDAQ: EXEL) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Oppenheimer. Analyst Jay Olson assigned a Buy rating to Exelixis today and set a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $24.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Olson is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -7.6% and a 39.2% success rate. Olson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, and Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Exelixis with a $28.73 average price target.

Based on Exelixis’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $227 million and net profit of $48.61 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $215 million and had a net profit of $75.78 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 137 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of EXEL in relation to earlier this year. Last month, Vincent Marchesi, a Director at EXEL sold 40,000 shares for a total of $985,600.

Exelixis, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of Cometriq, Cabometyx, and Cotellic. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B. Papadopoulos on November 15, 1994 and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.