Exelixis (EXEL) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Merrill Lynch and William Blair gave Exelixis (NASDAQ: EXEL) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Cowen & Co. Analyst Yaron Werber maintained a Buy rating on Exelixis yesterday and set a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $19.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Werber is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 27.0% and a 75.0% success rate. Werber covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Springworks Therapeutics, and Rocket Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Exelixis with a $23.71 average price target, implying a 28.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 27, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $25.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $25.31 and a one-year low of $15.02. Currently, Exelixis has an average volume of 2.93M.

Exelixis, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of Cometriq, Cabometyx, and Cotellic.