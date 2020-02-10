Exelixis (EXEL) Received its Third Buy in a Row

Brian Anderson- February 9, 2020, 8:47 PM EDT

After Merrill Lynch and William Blair gave Exelixis (NASDAQ: EXEL) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Cowen & Co. Analyst Yaron Werber maintained a Buy rating on Exelixis yesterday and set a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $19.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Werber is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 27.0% and a 75.0% success rate. Werber covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Springworks Therapeutics, and Rocket Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Exelixis with a $23.71 average price target, implying a 28.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 27, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $25.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $25.31 and a one-year low of $15.02. Currently, Exelixis has an average volume of 2.93M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Exelixis, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of Cometriq, Cabometyx, and Cotellic.

Stay Ahead of Everyone Else

Get The Latest Stock News Alerts