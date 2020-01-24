Exelixis (EXEL) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After William Blair and Merrill Lynch gave Exelixis (NASDAQ: EXEL) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Cowen & Co. Analyst Yaron Werber maintained a Buy rating on Exelixis today and set a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $18.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Werber is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.3% and a 75.6% success rate. Werber covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Springworks Therapeutics, and Rocket Pharmaceuticals.

Exelixis has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $24.89, a 26.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 9, William Blair also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock.

The company has a one-year high of $25.31 and a one-year low of $15.02. Currently, Exelixis has an average volume of 3.04M.

Exelixis, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of Cometriq, Cabometyx, and Cotellic.

