Exelixis (EXEL) Gets a Hold Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst Jeffrey Hung maintained a Hold rating on Exelixis (EXEL) today and set a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $23.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Hung is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 30.3% and a 57.9% success rate. Hung covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, and Voyager Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Exelixis is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $32.43.

Based on Exelixis’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $270 million and net profit of $28.39 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $240 million and had a net profit of $68.74 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 145 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of EXEL in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in February 2021, Charles Cohen, a Director at EXEL sold 40,000 shares for a total of $907,600.

Exelixis, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of Cometriq, Cabometyx, and Cotellic. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B. Papadopoulos on November 15, 1994 and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.

