Exelixis (EXEL) Gets a Buy Rating from RBC Capital

Brian Anderson- February 9, 2020, 9:17 PM EDT

In a report issued on February 7, Kennen MacKay from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Exelixis (EXEL), with a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $19.02.

According to TipRanks.com, MacKay is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.3% and a 56.5% success rate. MacKay covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Alexion Pharmaceuticals, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, and Aimmune Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Exelixis with a $23.71 average price target, representing a 28.0% upside. In a report issued on January 24, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $23.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $25.31 and a one-year low of $15.02. Currently, Exelixis has an average volume of 2.92M.

Exelixis, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of Cometriq, Cabometyx, and Cotellic.

