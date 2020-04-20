Exelixis (EXEL) Gets a Buy Rating from Needham

Needham analyst Chad Messer maintained a Buy rating on Exelixis (EXEL) today and set a price target of $33.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $23.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Messer is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.1% and a 44.4% success rate. Messer covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, Aeglea Biotherapeutics, and Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Exelixis has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $24.56, a 6.8% upside from current levels. In a report released today, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $26.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $23.00 and a one-year low of $13.67. Currently, Exelixis has an average volume of 3.61M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 104 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of EXEL in relation to earlier this year. Last month, Gisela Schwab, the Pres, Prod Dev & Med Aff & CMO of EXEL sold 100,000 shares for a total of $1,940,000.

Exelixis, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of Cometriq, Cabometyx, and Cotellic. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B. Papadopoulos on November 15, 1994 and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.