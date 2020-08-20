Exantas Capital (XAN) Receives a Hold from Raymond James

In a report issued on August 3, Stephen Laws from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Exantas Capital (XAN). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $2.45, close to its 52-week low of $0.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Laws is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.7% and a 58.1% success rate. Laws covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as NexPoint Real Estate ate Finance, Kkr Real Estate Finance, and Granite Point Mortgage.

The the analyst consensus on Exantas Capital is currently a Hold rating.

Based on Exantas Capital’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $197 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $14.29 million and had a net profit of $8.89 million.

Exantas Capital Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of real estate finance services. It focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial mortgage loans, and commercial real estate-related debt investments. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.