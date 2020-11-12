Exantas Capital (XAN) Initiated with a Hold at Raymond James

Exantas Capital (XAN) received a Hold rating from Raymond James analyst Stephen Laws yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $2.54, close to its 52-week low of $0.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Laws is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.1% and a 64.0% success rate. Laws covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as NexPoint Real Estate ate Finance, Colony Credit Real Estate, and Broadmark Realty Capital.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Exantas Capital.

Based on Exantas Capital’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $8.35 million and net profit of $8.16 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $16.55 million and had a net profit of $12.56 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 39 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of XAN in relation to earlier this year.

Exantas Capital Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of real estate finance services. It focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial mortgage loans, and commercial real estate-related debt investments. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.