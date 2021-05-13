Exagen (XGN) Gets a Buy Rating from BTIG

In a report released yesterday, Mark Massaro from BTIG reiterated a Buy rating on Exagen (XGN), with a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $12.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Massaro is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.7% and a 61.0% success rate. Massaro covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Accelerate Diagnostics, Talis Biomedical, and Exact Sciences.

Exagen has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $24.50.

The company has a one-year high of $24.67 and a one-year low of $10.29. Currently, Exagen has an average volume of 75.55K.

Exagen Diagnostics Inc was incorporated under the laws of the state of New Mexico in 2002. The Company is a commercial-stage diagnostics company committed to addressing the unmet need for the accurate diagnosis and monitoring of patients affected by autoimmune rheumatic diseases. It currently markets four products under its Avise brand to provide an accurate, timely and differential diagnosis and to optimize the treatment of ARDs. It processed approximately 9,300 patient specimens for its diagnostic product line, Avise SLE. It markets and sells solutions to community rheumatologists.