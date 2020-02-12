Exact Sciences (EXAS) Receives a Buy from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Kevin DeGeeter maintained a Buy rating on Exact Sciences (EXAS) today and set a price target of $130.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $94.83.

According to TipRanks.com, DeGeeter is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.3% and a 48.5% success rate. DeGeeter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Catalyst Biosciences, Moleculin Biotech, and Personalis.

Exact Sciences has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $121.17, a 24.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 6, Canaccord Genuity also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $120.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $123.99 and a one-year low of $75.35. Currently, Exact Sciences has an average volume of 1.89M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 42 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of EXAS in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in December 2019, Kevin T. Conroy, the President & CEO of EXAS bought 11,440 shares for a total of $199,992.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

Read More on EXAS: