Exact Sciences (EXAS) Receives a Buy from Canaccord Genuity

In a report released today, Max Masucci from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Exact Sciences (EXAS), with a price target of $120.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $42.71, close to its 52-week low of $35.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Masucci has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -28.7% and a 5.9% success rate. Masucci covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Chembio Diagnostics, Castle Biosciences, and Guardant Health.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Exact Sciences with a $119.40 average price target, which is a 215.9% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Exact Sciences’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $77.95 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $53.97 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.