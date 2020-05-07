Exact Sciences (EXAS) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Craig-Hallum and Oppenheimer gave Exact Sciences (NASDAQ: EXAS) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Canaccord Genuity. Analyst Max Masucci maintained a Buy rating on Exact Sciences today and set a price target of $110.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $77.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Masucci is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 47.4% and a 51.9% success rate. Masucci covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Chembio Diagnostics, Castle Biosciences, and Guardant Health.

Exact Sciences has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $101.00, which is a 28.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 22, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $100.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $123.99 and a one-year low of $35.26. Currently, Exact Sciences has an average volume of 2.54M.

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

