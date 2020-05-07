Exact Sciences (EXAS) Gets a Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Kevin DeGeeter maintained a Buy rating on Exact Sciences (EXAS) today and set a price target of $115.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $77.90.

According to TipRanks.com, DeGeeter is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.8% and a 44.1% success rate. DeGeeter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Interpace Diagnostics Group, Molecular Templates, and Cidara Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Exact Sciences with a $102.11 average price target, a 30.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 22, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $100.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $123.99 and a one-year low of $35.26. Currently, Exact Sciences has an average volume of 2.56M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

Read More on EXAS: