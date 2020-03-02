EW Scripps (SSP) Receives a Buy from Noble Financial

Christine Brown- March 2, 2020, 7:52 AM EDT

In a report released today, Michael Kupinski from Noble Financial maintained a Buy rating on EW Scripps (SSP), with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $11.90, close to its 52-week low of $11.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Kupinski has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -4.0% and a 35.7% success rate. Kupinski covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Tribune Publishing Co, Salem Communications, and Gray Television.

Currently, the analyst consensus on EW Scripps is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $20.00.

The company has a one-year high of $23.41 and a one-year low of $11.36. Currently, EW Scripps has an average volume of 307.9K.

The E.W. Scripps Co. engages in the television and newspaper publishing. It operates through the following business segments: Local Media, National Media, and Others. The Local Media segment is comprised of its local broadcast television stations and their related digital operations.

