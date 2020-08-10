Evoqua Water Technologies (AQUA) Receives a Hold from Citigroup

Citigroup analyst Andrew Kaplowitz maintained a Hold rating on Evoqua Water Technologies (AQUA) today and set a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $21.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Kaplowitz is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.0% and a 46.5% success rate. Kaplowitz covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mayville Engineering Company, Circor International, and Illinois Tool Works.

Evoqua Water Technologies has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $21.43, implying a 6.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 5, Credit Suisse also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $21.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $25.23 and a one-year low of $7.09. Currently, Evoqua Water Technologies has an average volume of 658.3K.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies business segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment focuses on engaging directly with end users. The Applied Product Technologies segment develops product platforms to be sold primarily through third party channels. The company was founded on October 7, 2013 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.