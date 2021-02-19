Evoqua Water Technologies (AQUA) Gets a Buy Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst Pavel Molchanov maintained a Buy rating on Evoqua Water Technologies (AQUA) today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $23.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Molchanov is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.3% and a 59.2% success rate. Molchanov covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Maxeon Solar Technologies, Nextera Energy Partners, and Exxon Mobil.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Evoqua Water Technologies with a $31.67 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Evoqua Water Technologies’ market cap is currently $2.83B and has a P/E ratio of 43.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -13.58.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 51 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of AQUA in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies business segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment focuses on engaging directly with end users. The Applied Product Technologies segment develops product platforms to be sold primarily through third party channels. The company was founded on October 7, 2013 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.