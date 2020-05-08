Evolution Petroleum (EPM) Gets a Hold Rating from Northland Securities

Northland Securities analyst Jeff Grampp maintained a Hold rating on Evolution Petroleum (EPM) today and set a price target of $3.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.71, close to its 52-week low of $2.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Grampp is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -36.9% and a 16.0% success rate. Grampp covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Sundance Energy Australia, Lonestar Resources US, and Northern Oil And Gas.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Evolution Petroleum is a Hold with an average price target of $3.50.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Evolution Petroleum’s market cap is currently $89.7M and has a P/E ratio of 9.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.21.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Evolution Petroleum Corp. is an oil and gas company. It develops and produces oil and gas reserves within known oil and gas resources utilizing technology onshore in the United States. The company holds interests in the Carbon Dioxide enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana’s Delhi Field. Evolution Petroleum was founded by Robert Stevens Herlin and Laird Q. Cagan in September 2003 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.