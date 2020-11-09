Evolution Petroleum (EPM) Gets a Hold Rating from Northland Securities

Northland Securities analyst Jeff Grampp maintained a Hold rating on Evolution Petroleum (EPM) today and set a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $2.15, close to its 52-week low of $2.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Grampp has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -34.3% and a 17.6% success rate. Grampp covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Northern Oil And Gas, SilverBow Resources, and Goodrich Petroleum.

Evolution Petroleum has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $4.25.

Based on Evolution Petroleum’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $3.35 million and GAAP net loss of $2.33 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $10.37 million and had a net profit of $3.28 million.

Evolution Petroleum Corp. is an oil and gas company. It develops and produces oil and gas reserves within known oil and gas resources utilizing technology onshore in the United States. The company holds interests in the Carbon Dioxide enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana’s Delhi Field. Evolution Petroleum was founded by Robert Stevens Herlin and Laird Q. Cagan in September 2003 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.