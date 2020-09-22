Evolus (EOLS) Receives a Hold from Mizuho Securities

In a report released today, Vamil Divan from Mizuho Securities maintained a Hold rating on Evolus (EOLS), with a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $3.80, close to its 52-week low of $3.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Divan ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -4.4% and a 40.7% success rate. Divan covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, and Revance Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Evolus with a $8.40 average price target.

Based on Evolus’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $7.81 million and GAAP net loss of $21.13 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.31 million and had a GAAP net loss of $37.57 million.

Evolus, Inc. is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November, 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

