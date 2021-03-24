Evolus (EOLS) Receives a Buy from H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright analyst Douglas Tsao reiterated a Buy rating on Evolus (EOLS) today and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $16.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Tsao is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.9% and a 53.4% success rate. Tsao covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, and Protagonist Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Evolus is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $13.80.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $15.37 and a one-year low of $2.85. Currently, Evolus has an average volume of 1.52M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Evolus, Inc. is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November, 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.