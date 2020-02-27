Evolus (EOLS) Gets a Sell Rating from Barclays

In a report released yesterday, Balaji Prasad from Barclays maintained a Sell rating on Evolus (EOLS), with a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.03, close to its 52-week low of $8.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Prasad is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.5% and a 55.3% success rate. Prasad covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, and Bausch Health Companies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Evolus with a $25.67 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $29.50 and a one-year low of $8.56. Currently, Evolus has an average volume of 630.6K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 15 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of EOLS in relation to earlier this year.

Evolus, Inc. is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded in November, 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

