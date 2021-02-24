Evolus (EOLS) Gets a Hold Rating from Mizuho Securities

Mizuho Securities analyst Vamil Divan maintained a Hold rating on Evolus (EOLS) today and set a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $11.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Divan is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.6% and a 46.1% success rate. Divan covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, and Revance Therapeutics.

Evolus has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $13.40, implying a 37.4% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Truist Financial also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $12.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Evolus’ market cap is currently $414.8M and has a P/E ratio of -5.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -8.05.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Evolus, Inc. is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November, 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.