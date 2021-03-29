Evolus (EOLS) Gets a Buy Rating from Leerink Partners

Evolus (EOLS) received a Buy rating and a $18.00 price target from Leerink Partners analyst Marc Goodman on March 24. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $11.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Goodman is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.1% and a 47.0% success rate. Goodman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Intra-Cellular Therapies, and Satsuma Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Evolus is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $14.20, which is a 21.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 25, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $20.00 price target.

Evolus’ market cap is currently $514.7M and has a P/E ratio of -2.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -1.37.

Evolus, Inc. is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November, 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

