Evolus (EOLS) Gets a Buy Rating from H.C. Wainwright

In a report released today, Douglas Tsao from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Evolus (EOLS), with a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.32, close to its 52-week low of $3.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Tsao is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.4% and a 53.4% success rate. Tsao covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Protagonist Therapeutics, and Minerva Neurosciences.

Evolus has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $6.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $20.27 and a one-year low of $3.12. Currently, Evolus has an average volume of 886.6K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Evolus, Inc. is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November, 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Read More on EOLS: