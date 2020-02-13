Evolent Health (EVH) Gets a Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity analyst Richard Close maintained a Buy rating on Evolent Health (EVH) yesterday and set a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $11.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Close is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.5% and a 57.0% success rate. Close covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Hms Holdings, Maximus, and Teladoc.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Evolent Health with a $14.45 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Evolent Health’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $25.52 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $16.69 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 15 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of EVH in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Evolent Health, Inc. engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. Its solutions include population health management, health plan administration and third party administration, network performance management, risk adjustment, pharmacy benefit management, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration. The firm operates through Services segment and True Health segment. The Services segment includes three types of services designed to help partners manage patient health; value-based care services, specialty care management services and comprehensive health plan administration services. The True Health segment, which operates a health plan in New Mexico, and provides reinsurance to NMHC, takes on certain insurance and underwriting costs in pricing its premiums. The company was founded by Frank J. Williams, Seth B. Blackley, and Tom Peterson in August 2011 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.