Evoke Pharma (EVOK) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

In a report released today, Ram Selvaraju from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Evoke Pharma (EVOK), with a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $4.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 37.7% and a 56.3% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Turning Point Therapeutics, and Biospecifics Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Evoke Pharma with a $10.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $5.00 and a one-year low of $0.73. Currently, Evoke Pharma has an average volume of 1.53M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Evoke Pharma, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal disorders and diseases. It develops Gimoti, with promotility and anti-emetic effects, for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women with diabetes mellitus. The company was founded by Matthew J. D’Onofrio, Cam L. Garner, Scott L. Glenn, and David A. Gonyer in January 2007 and is headquartered in Solana Beach, CA.

Read More on EVOK: