Evoke Pharma (EVOK) Receives a Hold from H.C. Wainwright

In a report released today, Ram Selvaraju from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Hold rating on Evoke Pharma (EVOK). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju ‘s ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -22.1% and a 16.9% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Biospecifics Technologies, and Springworks Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Evoke Pharma.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $2.00 and a one-year low of $0.50. Currently, Evoke Pharma has an average volume of 196.7K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Evoke Pharma, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal disorders and diseases. It develops Gimoti, with promotility and anti-emetic effects, for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women with diabetes mellitus.